SWLA Economic Development Alliance launches small business recovery program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Economic Development Alliance and The Chamber SWLA are announcing the SWLA Alliance “Pathway to Small Business Recovery” Grant Program.
“The purpose of this program is to help hurricane-impacted businesses have some quick funding, so they can get back in business”, said George Swift, President/CEO of the SWLA Alliance. “We are very appreciative that the Sempra Energy Foundation and Cameron LNG realize that these struggling businesses need help."
The program was made possible due to a $150,000 seed grant from the Sempra Energy Foundation. It’s goal is to provide immediate cash assistance to struggling small businesses that have less than 25 employees in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes.
“Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the recent hurricanes in the Gulf Coast area and we’re proud to support Alliance SWLA’s program to help small businesses as they work to recover and rebuild,” said Lisa Alexander, president of the Sempra Energy Foundation. “We are committed to strengthening the communities where we operate and this program will do just that by supporting the people of Southwest Louisiana.”
According to Swift, Cameron LNG is also supporting the Alliance’s administration of the grant program with a separate donation.
To apply for the program businesses will need to fill out the one-page application on the SWLA Alliance website or at the SEED Center on 4310 Ryan Street in Lake Charles. The SEED Center is open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Each applicant must be able to provide documentation showing the following:
- That the business has been in business for two years
- That the business has less than 25 employees,
- How the business plans to use the grant.
Fifty grants of $3,000 will be available. The deadline to apply is November 30, 2020.
