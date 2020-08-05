Frosty Factory to reopen in eight days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The owner of the Frosty Factory has worked out an agreement with the state to pay a fine and will reopen in eight days, it was announced at a hearing in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.
Frosty Factory’s license could have been suspended for 30 days, but that was reduced to 15 days and they were given credit for already being closed for seven days. The bar’s license was initially suspended by Alcohol and Tobacco Control on July 27.
Frosty Factory was fined $1,250 but only has to pay $250 unless it is found to be in violation of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 orders again.
Owner Mike Branch says the two infractions were because they misread a date by which they could hold karaoke and because they let four customers watch an Astros game on the bar’s TV.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.