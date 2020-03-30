Kidnapping victim rescued during arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

ROANOKE, La. (KPLC) - An Indianapolis man was arrested and a kidnapping victim rescued over the weekend at a Roanoke truck stop after authorities were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says they were informed by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office that a stolen company van out of Ft. Worth, TX, was believed to be involved in a kidnapping and was traveling along I-10 on Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020.
Authorities say that the kidnapping victim had alerted a store clerk in the Crowley area that she needed help.
Around 4:30 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle matching the van’s description taking the Roanoke exit along I-10 westbound.
Deputies pulled the van over at Peto’s truck stop and arrested Terrence Dshaun McKinstry, 47, of Indianapolis, IA. During the arrest, deputies also discovered that McKinstry was a former employee of the company from which the van had been stolen.
The victim informed deputies that McKinstry had held her against her will for the past five months in Kenner. McKinstry had beaten and threatened her.
McKinstry was booked into the parish jail on possession of stolen things and second-degree kidnapping.
He currently has no bond.
