Trash bag of cell phones stolen from Best Buy in Georgia recovered in La.

Trash bag of cell phones stolen from Best Buy in Georgia recovered in La.
Around 80 cell phones taken during a burglary of a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, have been recovered during a traffic stop in Westlake, Louisiana, authorities say. (Source: Morrow Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning | February 11, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 4:06 PM
Darius Castille and Savyon Hamilton were arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered.
Darius Castille and Savyon Hamilton were arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered. (Source: Westlake Police Department)

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A trash bag containing new cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Georgia were recovered during a traffic stop on I-10 in Westlake, authorities say.

A Westlake officer monitoring westbound traffic on I-10 on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 6, stopped a car traveling 68 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

Authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered during a traffic stop in Westlake, La.
Authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered during a traffic stop in Westlake, La. (Source: Westlake Police Department)

When the four occupants of the vehicle gave conflicting stories, the officer requested a police dog for assistance, Wilrye said. The dog alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found a “green leafy substance believed to be marijuana," a large black trash bag with new cell phones in original packaging in the trunk, and a ski mask under the seat.

Around 80 phones were taken from a Best Buy in Morrow the morning of Feb. 6, according to information from the Morrow Police Department. Around 80 phones were recovered during the traffic stop. The phones were to be inventoried and returned to the store.

Darius Castille, 20, of Richmond, Texas, and Savyon Hamilton, 23, of Missouri City Texas, were both arrested for illegal possession of stolen things. Each of their bonds was set at $330,000. Castille also had an active felony warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Two other occupants - Kenneth Westbrook, 25, of Missouri City, Texas, and Treyvone Bullen, 23, of Houston, Texas - were released before investigators learned of their involvement. Arrest warrants for illegal possession of stolen things have been issued for each of them, with bonds set at $330,000.

Darius Castille was arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered.
Darius Castille was arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered. (Source: Westlake Police Department)
Savyon Hamilton was arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered.
Savyon Hamilton was arrested during a traffic stop in Westlake, La., in which authorities say 80 cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Morrow, Georgia, were recovered. (Source: Westlake Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.