Trash bag of cell phones stolen from Best Buy in Georgia recovered in La.

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - A trash bag containing new cell phones stolen from a Best Buy in Georgia were recovered during a traffic stop on I-10 in Westlake, authorities say.
A Westlake officer monitoring westbound traffic on I-10 on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 6, stopped a car traveling 68 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.
When the four occupants of the vehicle gave conflicting stories, the officer requested a police dog for assistance, Wilrye said. The dog alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found a “green leafy substance believed to be marijuana," a large black trash bag with new cell phones in original packaging in the trunk, and a ski mask under the seat.
Around 80 phones were taken from a Best Buy in Morrow the morning of Feb. 6, according to information from the Morrow Police Department. Around 80 phones were recovered during the traffic stop. The phones were to be inventoried and returned to the store.
Darius Castille, 20, of Richmond, Texas, and Savyon Hamilton, 23, of Missouri City Texas, were both arrested for illegal possession of stolen things. Each of their bonds was set at $330,000. Castille also had an active felony warrant out of Harris County, Texas.
Two other occupants - Kenneth Westbrook, 25, of Missouri City, Texas, and Treyvone Bullen, 23, of Houston, Texas - were released before investigators learned of their involvement. Arrest warrants for illegal possession of stolen things have been issued for each of them, with bonds set at $330,000.
