Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office launches Real Time Crime Center

With this multi-million dollar project, CPSO can see where every unit is located in the parish. Mancuso says since they are linked to 911, they can see where other law enforcement agencies’ units across the parish are as well. Mancuso says CPSO cannot tap into the other agencies’ vehicles like they can CPSO units. In the Real Time Crime Center, they can pull up CPSO officers’ dashcams and body cams. There is also a live camera installed in the backseat of the vehicles. Mancuso says when the officers do not have time to respond to dispatch, their audio can be turned on and listened to. They can also communicate with deputies on the road. CPSO can also monitor its plane activity while it is in the air.