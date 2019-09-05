Law enforcement using surveillance videos to aid investigations

“Traditionally, what we would have to do as a department, and generally the detectives, say we had a home burglary or business burglary or some type of crime in a neighborhood, we would have to go door-to-door years ago to get information from neighbors who may have been home that day or may have seen something,” Pittman said. “Then in the last few years, it kind of graduated to where people have home surveillance systems that were hardwired into the home that had DVR recordings of it. So we would go knock on those doors whenever we would see an outside facing camera. We would download that video surveillance and hope we would catch whomever was committing the crime on video. Now of course we have entered into another age where many of the camera systems like Ring or Nest are now web-based and that video is captured and stored in the Cloud. So this is just another progression in the way we investigate crimes.”