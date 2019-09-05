Law enforcement using surveillance videos to aid investigations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has joined Neighbors by Ring to introduce the Neighbors Active Law Enforcement Map.
The video doorbell company has announced it’s working with more than 400 law enforcement agencies to make it easier for authorities to access user videos. Ring says police will be able to request video recordings to help with active investigations.
The company states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in the state to join the program.
“As everybody knows. we have entered the growing age of cameras," Gene Pittman, Commander of Operations for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. "Everybody has a camera in their house, every business has a camera. We’ve found more and more that we are solving crimes with the use of these cameras.”
Pittman says the way CPSO investigates after an incident has changed drastically over the years.
“Traditionally, what we would have to do as a department, and generally the detectives, say we had a home burglary or business burglary or some type of crime in a neighborhood, we would have to go door-to-door years ago to get information from neighbors who may have been home that day or may have seen something,” Pittman said. “Then in the last few years, it kind of graduated to where people have home surveillance systems that were hardwired into the home that had DVR recordings of it. So we would go knock on those doors whenever we would see an outside facing camera. We would download that video surveillance and hope we would catch whomever was committing the crime on video. Now of course we have entered into another age where many of the camera systems like Ring or Nest are now web-based and that video is captured and stored in the Cloud. So this is just another progression in the way we investigate crimes.”
Pittman says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office came across the Neighbors App and decided to partner with Ring to share alerts, comment on local issues, and make communities safer through the social media app. He says the app will allow the public to get more involved in helping solve crimes.
“If we have a crime in a certain area, we can do what’s called geofencing so we can map out an area where the crime occurred, and we can request video from people who live in that area who may have virtual camera systems.” Pittman said. “Other ways would be the people in the community can geofence their own residence and get alerts. Someone has a gas can stolen or a bicycle stolen or there is a home invasion in their area, they can put out to those in their community to see if anyone caught something on camera that can be passed on to law enforcement. We would then upload that video with the permission of the homeowner and potentially use that as evidence in a case."
Geofencing allows residents and business owners to draw a shape around their home or place of business and create a radius however big they want to allow the app to send them alerts on crime in the area.
For those concerned with privacy, Pittman says CPSO cannot log into residents’ accounts. They have to request and be given permission to use the footage.
Several other local law enforcement agencies are using similar programs.
Operation Safe Sulphur was launched in February. Detectives there say the program has helped on a few cases.
Just last month in Westlake thieves used a stolen truck and forklift to steal ATMs from banks; a surveillance camera capturing the stolen truck pulling the stolen trailer and forklift. Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says the department can request footage from residents.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has had a Share-Cam Initiative for the last year, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.
Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says they have a similar concept program without the partnership with Ring. He says there is a 5 mile radius geofence around the city.
DeRidder Police say they also have a similar program; the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has recently purchased cameras to place in high crime areas.
“We try to be cutting edge, we try to be on the forefront," Pittman said. "We try to always have the best in equipment, the best in technology. Be the go to department, not only here in our community, but throughout the state so I think that’s just another example of how we do that.”
While the partnership with Ring was solidified in June, they are rolling out the program this week. Pittman says those within the Ring community got an alert
To join the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office by texting ‘calcasieula’ to 555888 to download the free Neighbors App. Pittman says other web-based surveillance footage systems can join the ‘Neighbor System’.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.