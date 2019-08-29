Lake Charles Police Chief speaks on May 2017 police pursuit that lead former officers to plead guilty to excessive force charges

“The men and women of the police department, they are not happy with this incident either," Caldwell said. "This is not how they want to be viewed. They work very hard for the citizens of Lake Charles and they do great things from buying a kid a bicycle who’s bicycle went amiss to maybe pulling someone from a fiery house. This is not how they want to be viewed. They are going to continue to work hard for everyone and I want to reassure the public that is what we are going to do.”