Another LCPD officer pleads guilty to excessive force in federal court during 2017 police chase

The document goes on to state that ‘Hebert and other officers pulled the driver from the car and the driver fell to the ground with his left arm trapped beneath him. Several officers surrounded the driver, placing their knees and hands on the driver so that the driver could not move. Hebert kneeled next to the driver and immediately began to strike the driver’s abdomen area with the butt end of his baton’ striking him ‘approximately twenty to thirty times’.