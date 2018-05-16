Golden Nugget owner buys Lake Charles startup Waitr for $300 million

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta has purchased Lake Charles-based food delivery service Waitr for $300 million, according to Bloomberg.

Chris Meaux started Waitr after pitching the idea at the Seed Center Business Incubator in Lake Charles.

Fertitta is the owner of the Houston Rockets and the owner of Landry's Inc., which owns the Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles.

Fertitta purchased Waitr through Lancadia Holdings. Lancadia intends to change its name to Waitr Holdings.

Fertitta will serve as director of the company and Meaux will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer. Meaux will also be appointed chairman of the board of directors.

Waitr first started delivering food in Lake Charles before expanding to Lafayette and Baton Rouge, then to other cities throughout the south.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.