McNeese hires BYU assistant as head basketball coach

By KPLC Digital Staff
Heath Schroyer (Source: BYU) Heath Schroyer (Source: BYU)
LAKE CHARLES, LA

McNeese State will hire BYU assistant Heath Schroyer as its next head basketball coach.

??An introductory press conference will be held at noon on Monday in the End Zone Room, located on the second floor of the Jack V. Doland Field House. The public is invited to attend.

Schroyer has a connection with McNeese AD Bruce Hemphill. Schroyer was an assistant coach at Wyoming from 2001-02, while Hemphill was serving as the associate athletics director.

Schroyer has head coaching experience at the Division I level. In nine seasons, he compiled a 125-143 record at Portland State, Wyoming and UT Martin. His teams also made three trips to postseason tournaments (CBI in 2009, CIT in 2015, 2016). He's posted a total of four winning seasons with two of them coming during his final two seasons at UT Martin.

The Walkersville, Maryland, native brings 21 years of D1 coaching experience to the table. This past season he served on the BYU coaching staff as the Cougars posted a 24-11 record and earned a berth to the NIT. The sixth-seeded Cougars lost 86-83 to No. 3 seed Stanford Wednesday night.

Below is a summary of his head coaching career.

Season School Record (Conference) Points Per Game (National Rank) Points Allowed Per Game Field Goal % Opponent Field Goal %
2003 Portland State 5-22 (3-11) 58.4 (317th) 66.3 (84th) .405 (295th) .439 (181st)
2004 Portland State 11-16 (5-9) 67.0 (223rd) 67.5 (130th) .449 (107th) .427 (125th)
2005 Portland State 19-9 (11-3) 73.1 (70th) 68.6 (163rd) .492 (10th) .426 (124th)
2008 Wyoming 12-18 (5-11) 69.0 (167th) 72.4 (258th) .441 (169th) .419 (80th)
2009 Wyoming 19-14 (7-9) 74.9 (58th) 74.2 (315th) .463 (56th) .429 (145th)
2010 Wyoming 10-21 (3-13) 70.6 (127th) 74.5 (308th) .438 (157th) .449 (271st)
2011 Wyoming 8-15 (1-8) 65.9 (255th) 69.7 (224th) .431 (197th) .447 (255th)
2015 Tennessee-Martin 21-13 (10-6) 70.3 (97th) 65.4 (140th) .465 (45th) .433 (192nd)
2016 Tennessee-Martin 20-15 (10-6) 73.0 (180th) 71.3 (159th) .444 (163rd) .431 (146th)
Career 9 Teams 125-143 71.4 72.2 .448 .433

