Early crawfish season for some Lake Area restaurants

As we close the year out, some Lake Area restaurants are starting crawfish season early.

Some restaurants are already selling crawfish, while others say mudbugs are a bit too small right now.

But those selling them say the supply is meeting the demand.

"We started serving crawfish half the day, so it was in the evening. And now our supply has gone up, so we're serving it almost all day, just depending on the amount that we get for the day," said Paige Vidrine of Steamboat Bill's. " We boil from 500 pounds up to a thousand or more in a day. It gets crazy around here for crawfish season. It's so exciting."

Crawfish season goes in hand with Mardi Gras most years, which is also early in 2018.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.