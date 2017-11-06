Woman dies after being shot with rifle in West Bay Management Ar - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Woman dies after being shot with rifle in West Bay Management Area

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
David Strother (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) David Strother (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 42-year-old woman is dead following an incident at West Bay Management Area Sunday afternoon.

The man who was with her, David Strother, claimed he stumbled and the 30-06 rifle he was carrying discharged because he did not have the safety on, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said. She was shot from 15-20 feet away.

Strother failed field sobriety tests and had marijuana and crystal methamphetamine on him, Hebert said. He admitted to drinking and alcohol was found in his vehicle.

The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office charged Strother with negligent homicide. Strother also faces charges of drug possession and hunting while impaired on management area from Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Sheriff's Office received the call around 4:31 p.m. Sunday. The woman had gone with Strother to West Bay. She was pronounced dead at Oakdale Community Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

