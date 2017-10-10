Vernon parish authorities searching for wanted fugitive

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive. Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano. Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT. Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him. Anyone with information regarding the...More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Congressman Clay Higgins, R-La., sat down with 7 News Monday to talk about his his time thus far in congress. He discussed present hot button issues on Capitol Hill, how he's grown professionally as a congressman, as well as Southwest Louisiana's current economic climate. After the Las Vegas massacre, Higgins said legislation strengthening gun control could not have prevented this tragedy. "To ban something like bump stocks is a reactionary and useless move," Higgins said....More >>
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A new brick and mortar scam is hitting Southwest Louisiana. On Monday October 2, 2017, around closing time, a local restaurant was contacted by phone by an unknown male who disguised himself as a Chief Financial Officer of the company. The unknown caller ordered the manager to remove all cash from the safe and cash registers and was told to travel to a local Walgreens and CVS in the area to put the cash onto gift cards and to give him the numbers. The ma...More >>
