Vernon parish authorities searching for wanted fugitive

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Deputies are searching for Zachary Mosley, 30, of New Llano.

Authorities said Mosley is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in New Llano on Oct. 9. Mosley may be driving a 2008 White Honda Accord, 4 door sedan, bearing LA Plate 664 AOT.

Authorities said Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mosley should contact their local law enforcement agency.

