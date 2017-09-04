Horse farms flooded along the Sabine River

Irene Martinez and her husband moved to a farm just four months ago to raise and train racehorses. They were excited to live near the Sabine River. But now, they live in it. Their trailer and stables are on an island. “I don't have a boat to get to my house That's the only way to get there. It's unbelievable. It's a nightmare”, said Irene Martinez. The Martinez family own 29 racehorses. They have been feeding the horses by taking hay and grain across flooded Wim...More >>
There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey. The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters. They're working on what they call a reconnaissance mission to be an eye in the sky to survey industries in Texas and Louisiana - some of which flooded, some did not. But Laura Cox with the Green Army says it's all a concern. "Too m...More >>
People helping people has quickly become one of the most commonly used phrases over the past week, and we've seen some of the finest examples of that here in Southwest Louisiana. In the Greenwich Terrace area, it truly is a “Labor Day of Love”. Various organizations and members of the community came out to show their support and make sure the victims of major flooding in lake Charles get everything they could possibly need. “I like to us...More >>
Civilian Samaritans from all walks of life answered the call of duty to help those in Texas and Louisiana in their most dire time of need. You see stores everywhere about organized groups on rescue missions...but, you haven't heard of this one...They'd like to keep it that way too. They call themselves "officially unofficial". I rode around the heavily flooded town of Starks with members of The Rescue Rangers. A group from DeQuincy, that started as a discussion on Faceboo...More >>
River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers have now crested. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. At Toledo Bend, the water level has now dropped below action stage, so the gates are now closing. Therefore, areas along the Sabine River will start to recede much quicker! Bon Wier is expected to come out of major flood stage by Tuesday night. Deweyville will be couple days longer, but will be out of a major flood stage by Thursday.More >>
