Cargo trailer fire on I-10 WB at Westlake exit; exit blocked

A cargo trailer caught fire Saturday morning on I-10 westbound near the Westlake exit.

Westlake Police got a call at 10:22 a.m. of the cargo trailer smoking on the interstate, said Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye.

The truck pulling the cargo trailer pulled over at the Westlake exit, and officers were able to break the trailer away from the truck.

Two people were traveling in the truck. No one was injured, said Wilrye.

The Westlake Fire Department, Lake Charles Fire Department, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal also responded to the fire.

The fire is now out, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, said Wilrye.

The Westlake exit is blocked while the fire is being investigated, and until a wrecker arrives to remove the trailer.

Copyright 207 KPLC. All rights reserved.