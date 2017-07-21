Telesitter system keeping patients safe

Americans traveling to Europe should take steps to protect themselves against measles, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises.More >>
Eating a healthy diet and exercising during pregnancy isn't just good for the developing baby.
Folks with heart-healthy habits in their 20s tend to have larger, healthier brains in their 40s -- brains that may be better prepared to withstand the ravages of aging, a new study reports.
More than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes, health officials say.
Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.
