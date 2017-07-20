CPSO: How should you react when pulled over with a firearm in your car?

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Legally Armed America to create an instructional video on how you should act if you get pulled over and have a firearm.

The video demonstrates the difference between a compliant and non-compliant driver.

It also explains some dos and don'ts if you have a weapon on you when you get pulled over.

The video can be found HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.