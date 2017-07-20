What's Going Around: roseola

Eating a healthy diet and exercising during pregnancy isn't just good for the developing baby.More >>
Eating a healthy diet and exercising during pregnancy isn't just good for the developing baby.More >>
More than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes, health officials say.More >>
More than 100 million U.S. adults have diabetes or prediabetes, health officials say.More >>
Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.More >>
Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.More >>
Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.More >>
Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.More >>