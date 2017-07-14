Pediatric specialty clinic opens in Lake Charles

If you have a child with special medical needs, no doubt you have spent hours traveling to specialist appointments out of town. A new pediatric specialty clinic is now open in Lake Charles, relieving the burden of traveling a long distance.

Seven-year-old Cohen Dale of Lake Charles is two years into his leukemia diagnosis.



"I was tired and nauseous and weak," said Cohen.



Cohen's treatment plan is 38 months long. That's a lot of appointments, taxing on a child and the child's family.



"It was a week to week and then a month to month, as far as the different phases that he would go through," said Robert Dale, Cohen's father. "The first 10 months were the toughest."



Dale says there were times Cohen needed to be in Lafayette at the Kids Specialty Center with Women's and Children's Hospital twice in one week. That is six hours in the car.



"I work shift work, so it's tough for me to always be able to make it," said Dale. "My wife, she's fantastic, took all four kids over when she needed to."



Cohen was given the option of being seen by his same doctor, pediatric oncologist Dr. Ammar Morad, at this pediatric specialty clinic in Lake Charles.



While some services have been offered since 2009, it now includes pediatric hematology, oncology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, sleep medicine, orthopedic surgery, general, and critical care surgery.



"When you travel enough for treatment, the last thing you want to do is travel some more," said Dr. Morad. "What we have decided is that how about we bring medicine close to home."



The clinic is inside the campus of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women on Gauthier Road in Suite 115.



"It's fantastic," said Dale. "He only has to miss half a day of school, as opposed to missing a whole day of school if he was having to go to Lafayette."



Dr. Morad says the quality of care is still the highest standard, just offered in the comfort of a home community.



"We never compromise the outcome," said Dr. Morad. "We bring what I call big city care to a small town environment."



That means kids like Cohen have more time to keep doing what they love.



"Run around and baseball," said Cohen.



The initial specialty appointments and in-patient care still takes place at the Lafayette location of the Kids Specialty Center with Women's and Children's Hospital. The outpatient clinic in Lake Charles offers different specialties each week and could add more if demand increases.



