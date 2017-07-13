VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire at truck stop in Vinton

The tractor cab of an 18-wheeler caught fire at a truck stop in Vinton Thursday afternoon.More >>
State police arrested two Mississippi residents on drug possession charges near Sulphur yesterday after discovering cocaine in the vehicle they were traveling in, authorities say.
On the afternoon of July 12, troopers stopped a 2017 Dodge Charger that was traveling too close to the vehicle in front of it on I-10 west of Sulphur, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Thousands of dead fish that washed up on Holly Beach were the result of a torn net on a commercial fishing vessel, which was operating for Omega Protein Corporation. Ben Landry, director of public affairs with Omega Protein Corporation, estimated that 100,000 fish were lost when the net ripped. The accident happened about 2.3 miles offshore, resulting in fish washing up on a two-mile stretch of beach. The accident is expected to be cleaned up today. The boat was fishing for me...More >>
The boil advisory that was issued July 10 by the Village of Elizabeth has been lifted for all water customers, the Village of Elizabeth announced Thursday afternoon. Water can now be used for all purposes without boiling as of today, July 13, according to the Village of Elizabeth. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following candidates have qualified for the following Southwest Louisiana races for the October 14 elections.More >>
