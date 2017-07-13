VIDEO: 18-wheeler catches fire at truck stop in Vinton

The tractor cab of an 18-wheeler caught fire at a truck stop in Vinton Thursday afternoon.

A KPLC viewer submitted a video of the fire.

Sgt. James Anderson, with Louisiana State Police Troop D, said that a trooper saw the 18-wheeler on fire next to the gas pumps at the Tobacco Plus and requested the fire department.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

The Vinton Fire Department was able to contain the fire. The trailer, which was carrying wood, did not burn.

There were no injuries and no diesel leaked from the truck.

