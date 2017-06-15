Father, son indicted in Moss Bluff Elementary shooting

A father and son were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in connection with a shooting that left a young boy injured in May.

Michael Dugas, 50, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring and one count of Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian, in connection with the shooting of Gage Meche at Moss Bluff Elementary May 15. Jake Dugas,17, of Lake Charles, was indicted on one count of Negligent Injuring, in connection with the shooting.

Meche, 7, was shot in the abdomen by a .380 caliber after it was brought to the school by another student. It fell out of a backpack and accidentally went off when it was picked up by another student.

Investigators said Michael Dugas gave his 17-year-old son who left it where his first grade sibling could access it.

Meche's parents have filed a lawsuit against Michael Dugas.

Meche is out of the hospital and said to be doing well.

Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.