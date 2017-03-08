VIDEO: SkyCam captures moment 'Miss Lynda' runs aground, Coast G - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: SkyCam captures moment 'Miss Lynda' runs aground, Coast Guard coordinating salvage efforts

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC viewer) (Source: KPLC viewer)
(Source: KPLC SkyCam) (Source: KPLC SkyCam)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

 Coast Guard crews are coordinating salvage efforts for the vessel that ran aground on the west side of the Cameron jetties on Wednesday morning.

The grounded ship is in the main ship channel, about a quarter mile from shore.

The four passengers and three crew members aboard the ship were not injured, the Coast Guard said.

Mobile users, click HERE to see photos from the accident.

The accident can be seen from KPLC's Cameron SkyCam.

Coast Guard personnel received word about 7:20 a.m. that the "Miss Lynda," a 120-foot offshore supply vessel, had run aground.

The Marine Safety Unit and Coast Guard boat crews responded. Passengers were transferred to another boat but crew members stayed with their vessel.

The ship was carrying construction cargo and had 4,300 gallons of fuel and 100 gallons of oil products aboard, but no pollution was reported. It has not taken on any water.

There has been no impact to traffic in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

