What's Going Around: flu and strep throat

Rinse, wash, repeat: that is the message from the Centers for Disease Control again this week as the flu virus reaches new highs for the season.



Louisiana is now in the "red," meaning we are experiencing the highest measurable flu activity this week.



The virus has been particularly hard on the elderly and the young. Pediatric deaths nationwide are now at 20.

The number of flu illnesses and strep throat infections in students at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Lake Charles was so high recently they canceled classes last Friday and Monday of this week.



According to the school's facebook page, the campus was closed to staff and students to allow for deep cleaning and time for sick students to recover.

The most common symptoms of strep throat are a sore throat, fever, and swollen lymph nodes in the neck.



With flu, you can see fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.



Both illnesses are highly contagious, so good hand hygiene, sneezing and coughing etiquette, and staying home when you are sick are the best ways to prevent them from spreading.



