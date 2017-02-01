Doctor creates new pain relief cream

Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.More >>
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
With one vote to spare, Republicans took the first steps Thursday in their longstanding battle to repeal and replace Obamacare.
A new study finds that people with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis who haven't done well on other treatments may find relief with Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a drug currently used to treat arthritis.
After a week of working to wrangle support for an amended repeal-and-replace bill, House Republicans say they are set for a Thursday vote on legislation aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
