Doctor creates new pain relief cream

After treating hundreds of patients at Center for Orthopaedics in Lake Charles, physical medicine physician Craig Morton, says he saw a need for something different on the market to offer his patients pain relief without side effects.



"My only options were medications or injections and while that's good for some patients, medications can frequently have side effects," said Dr. Morton. "It can affect the kidneys, the liver, the stomach, and so I always have to think about that when I go to prescribe medications."



Dr. Morton says his patients were finding some relief from other pain relief gels or creams on the market, but it oftentimes required a combination of many creams.



That's where he found his niche with "Aculeve," a pain relief cream he developed with chemists and an FDA/EPA-certified lab.



"My goal was really to take the best aspects of all the creams that I've seen my patients use, the key ingredients that my patients seem to benefit the most, such as the menthol without the alcohol and try to incorporate all of those into one cream to try to get the benefits of all of them in one and not have to use several different creams," said Dr. Morton.



The concept is simple: you just apply Aculeve to the area that is hurting, has swollen tissue, or is prone to hurt after physical therapy or exercise.



"Pain relief is lasting two to three hours," said Dr. Morton. "Sometimes less, sometimes a little bit more. Patients can apply it three to four times a day."



Barbe High School girls basketball coaches, Kelly Durio and Shamika Fifer, are on Team Aculeve now that they found relief from some nagging pains.



"I had some back issues and I've used it and I've felt immediate relief," said Durio.



Coach Durio passed on a sample to Coach Fifer when she got a pinched nerve this season.



"It was getting to be really irritable," said Fifer. "I used the cream one day during fourth period, I felt better after school and I've been asking her for it ever since."



Dr. Morton says he is thrilled with the response he is getting from local athletes, coaches, and his older patients with arthritis or injuries - finding relief through a treatment with homegrown roots.



Aculeve is registered with the Food and Drug Administration. A three ounce tub costs $20 and can be purchased here.



