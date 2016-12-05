Christmas lights around SWLA

The following is a list of Christmas light displays around Southwest Louisiana:

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Civic Center

900 Lakeshore Drive

Prien Lake Park

3700 West Prien Lake Road

Trinity Baptist Church

1800 Country Club Road

4320 Howard St.

Tune your car radio to 93.1FM

4018 Gennessee Street

Sulphur

The Grove at Heritage Square

1211 Ruth Street

Pecan Street neighborhood

Sulphur's Christmas of the Hill

2151 Lynn Trahan Road

Carlyss

Carlyss Light Show Spectacular

1372 Carl Lyons Road

Lawton Christmas Display

Choupique Road

Moss Bluff

Cruze's Christmas light show

Tune your car radio to 88.1FM from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31

2193 W. Armand St.

The Matte Family Christmas light show

Tune your car radio to 88.1FM from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2017

1345 Mohican Drive

A donation box for St. Jude Children's Hospital is placed in front of the display for anyone who would like to donate.

Jennings

Founder's Park

Main Street

Lake Arthur

LeJeune's House of Lights

Tune your card radio to 91.7FM from 6 p.m. to Midnight (weather permitting)

515 Mill Street

Children are welcome to get down and take pictures with the ornaments. People can also leave non-perishable items in a wagon, which will be distributed to needy families in the community.

Roanoke

Mason and Debbie LeJeune

7048 Sandy Hill Road

DeRidder

Downtown DeRidder Christmas Light Show, until Jan. 3, 2017.

Tune your car radio to 101.FM

Rosepine

The McMahon Family's "Spirit of Christmas" light show

114 McCain Road, Yankee Ridge Estates.

Crowley

3,000 Dazzling Holiday Lights dancing to festive holiday music.

Tune your car radio to 93.3FM from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 1 until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, as you drive through Crowley's Historical Downtown, Main Street and Parkerson Avenue.

Orange, Texas

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center - Dreaming of a Green Christmas

2111 West Park Avenue

Orange, TX 77630

Visitors can stroll through Shangri La’s gardens to enjoy beautiful community-decorate Christmas trees along with other seasonal decorations and flowers. For more info, call 409-670-9113 or visit its website, HERE.

