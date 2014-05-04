Missing kayaker found dead near I-10 beach

Authorities searching for a possible missing boater after an empty kayak floated to shore near the Interstate 10 Beach Saturday evening. (Monica Grimaldo / KPLC)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the body of a missing kayaker as 24-year-old Zachary Collins of Silsbee, Texas. Officials say Collins was found dead at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 10 Beach in Lake Charles.

Officials say they received a report of a missing boater and began searching the area after they found an empty kayak on shore.

The kayak was found near I-10 beach and appeared to be intact.

Collin's family has been notified and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the incident is still under investigation.

