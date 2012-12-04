CPSB revising school bus policy after missing student incide - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB revising school bus policy after missing student incident

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is working to improve the already instated school bus policy to make sure each student gets home safely.

On Monday evening, a student from Brentwood Elementary in Lake Charles went missing after getting off at the wrong bus stop.

The 6-year-old was found safe after a large scale search by the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Transportation Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

"We take these situations very, very seriously and just thank God that everything was fine," Superintendent Wayne Savoy said.

Savoy said the policy that is already in place for getting students home safely will be re-evaluated and tightened up.

"We've refined the system that we're using. For example, children who are going to be riding the buses, they're going to have tags on their backpacks to be sure that they're a bus rider," he said.

He said students that aren't riding the bus will also have tags on their backpacks to be sure everyone knows they're a walker or going someplace else.

This is just one of the ideas school officials will add to the policy to make sure all students go to the right places. But CPSB officials will be making more changes.

"Sometimes a child might be confused or might say, 'Well, I think I'm being picked up today.'  Well, those are the kinds of things the principal and I have talked about, worked on it and I think we have a system in place that's going to work," Savoy said.

And perhaps prevent this type of accident from happening in the future.

Savoy commends everyone on the school board, the Transportation Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the principal and teachers of Brentwood Elementary for all their help in locating the student Monday evening.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly