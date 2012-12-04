CPSB revising school bus policy after missing student incident

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is working to improve the already instated school bus policy to make sure each student gets home safely.

On Monday evening, a student from Brentwood Elementary in Lake Charles went missing after getting off at the wrong bus stop.





The 6-year-old was found safe after a large scale search by the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Transportation Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.





"We take these situations very, very seriously and just thank God that everything was fine," Superintendent Wayne Savoy said.





Savoy said the policy that is already in place for getting students home safely will be re-evaluated and tightened up.





"We've refined the system that we're using. For example, children who are going to be riding the buses, they're going to have tags on their backpacks to be sure that they're a bus rider," he said.





He said students that aren't riding the bus will also have tags on their backpacks to be sure everyone knows they're a walker or going someplace else.





This is just one of the ideas school officials will add to the policy to make sure all students go to the right places. But CPSB officials will be making more changes.





"Sometimes a child might be confused or might say, 'Well, I think I'm being picked up today.' Well, those are the kinds of things the principal and I have talked about, worked on it and I think we have a system in place that's going to work," Savoy said.





And perhaps prevent this type of accident from happening in the future.





Savoy commends everyone on the school board, the Transportation Department, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, and the principal and teachers of Brentwood Elementary for all their help in locating the student Monday evening.



