Sundown FD posts map of arson fires in Camp Baker area of Vernon Parish

The Sundown Fire Department has released a map of arson fires in the Camp Baker area of Vernon Parish over the past year and a half. (Sundown Fire Department)

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Sundown Fire Department has released a map of arson fires in the Camp Baker area in the past year and a half.

The map shows the location of 20 fires the fire department has responded to, all suspected to be arson.

“Wildfires have devastated our state and have made a large impact right here in our own parish,” the fire department posted. “Some fires have been accidental and some have been proven to be arson fires. West Vernon Parish has been plagued with many suspected arson fires over the last few years.”

Sundown is asking for help from the community, requesting anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone setting fires call the Louisiana Forestry Association at 855-452-5323 or 318-443-2558.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone setting a forest fire, vandalizing forest equipment or stealing timber. (Louisiana Forestry Association)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.