Crews being repairing Bundick Lake drawdown gate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Repairs to Bundick Lake in Beauregard Parish have started. It’s a preventative measure to keep the drawdown gate fully functioning and it’s part of a Louisiana DOTD strategic plan.

Crews have been working day in and day out to repair the drawdown structure at Bundick Lake.

“This project is about $890,000 cost-wise; it was built in the 1950′s, late 1950′s and it exceeded its useful lifespan,” Public Information Officer for DOTD John Guidroz said. “These repairs were necessary to allow the drawdown structure to continue functioning as it normally should.”

Although the project began in May, crews have been patiently waiting for the lake water to drain for the last four months so they could get down to where the drawdown structure is to begin the actual work.

“The normal stage, pool stage at Bundick Lake is around 97 feet, right now the lake is at 81 feet,” Guidroz said.

This gate is usually opened whenever the lake levels are higher than normal. It allows the lake to drain out water when necessary. So, if it’s not functioning properly, it could become a major issue.

The project will be done in two phases: phase one, which will measure the current structure in preparation to replace it, and phase two, which will begin in early 2024.

Guidroz explained what that will consist of.

“Phase two of the work essentially will be removing the draw down gate and putting in the new gate and there also going to be installing a dewatering plate as well,” Guidroz said.

Phase one is expected to be finished by the end of this year while phase two should be complete in early 2024.

