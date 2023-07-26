Trial underway for Derek Person in killing of Jimmie Box

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Jurors in the trial of Derek Person heard a video statement given to Beauregard Sheriff’s detectives after he was arrested in connection with the killing of Jimmie Box Jr. in August 2020.

Box was last seen alive by his parents on August 1 of that year. His father testified that it was extremely unusual for his 26-year-old son not to return home each day.

Within a week, the 4Runner Box had been using, which belonged to his father, turned up in Moss Bluff, driven by an associate of Person’s.

Prosecutors say when deputies tried to take Person into custody, he was literally taking apart the smoking gun.

According to testimony, the gun allegedly used in the shooting had been disassembled and the parts were hidden around Person’s house.

Though Person claimed the disassembling was to prevent theft of the pistol, there were five other guns in the house that had not been taken apart.

Detectives also found a subwoofer or speaker in Person’s house that had been in the 4Runner at Person’s house.

In his video statement, Person denied knowing what happened to Box, even though the detective told him other people had implicated him.

Prosecutor Jacob Johnson brought out that Person was using the past tense when referring to Box, even though his body had not yet been found.

Box’s remains were found after several weeks in Bon Weir, Texas. Jurors saw pictures taken by investigators which showed his hands had been tied behind his back.

Defense attorneys will try to raise doubt by pointing out conflicts in various witnesses’ statements. They predict the state won’t prove Person murdered Box.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.