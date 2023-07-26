50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Trial underway for Derek Person in killing of Jimmie Box

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Jurors in the trial of Derek Person heard a video statement given to Beauregard Sheriff’s detectives after he was arrested in connection with the killing of Jimmie Box Jr. in August 2020.

Box was last seen alive by his parents on August 1 of that year. His father testified that it was extremely unusual for his 26-year-old son not to return home each day.

Within a week, the 4Runner Box had been using, which belonged to his father, turned up in Moss Bluff, driven by an associate of Person’s.

Prosecutors say when deputies tried to take Person into custody, he was literally taking apart the smoking gun.

According to testimony, the gun allegedly used in the shooting had been disassembled and the parts were hidden around Person’s house.

Though Person claimed the disassembling was to prevent theft of the pistol, there were five other guns in the house that had not been taken apart.

Detectives also found a subwoofer or speaker in Person’s house that had been in the 4Runner at Person’s house.

In his video statement, Person denied knowing what happened to Box, even though the detective told him other people had implicated him.

Prosecutor Jacob Johnson brought out that Person was using the past tense when referring to Box, even though his body had not yet been found.

Box’s remains were found after several weeks in Bon Weir, Texas. Jurors saw pictures taken by investigators which showed his hands had been tied behind his back.

Defense attorneys will try to raise doubt by pointing out conflicts in various witnesses’ statements. They predict the state won’t prove Person murdered Box.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop
CPSO: 17-year-old dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in stolen car
Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim
Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim
Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim
Judge rules insurance company mishandled Iowa church’s hurricane damage claim
Calcasieu Council On Aging receives nearly 5 million dollars from FEMA for new facility
Calcasieu Council on Aging receives nearly $5 million from FEMA
Back to school supply drives around SWLA