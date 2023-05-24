Allen Parish School Board furthers discussion on new superintendent
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A special meeting sparking further discussion on the selection of a new school superintendent for the Allen Parish School Board is scheduled for later today.
At 5 p.m., the School Board will meet to have another vote for the superintendent position.
The board has voted several times, each resulting in a deadlock.
KPLC will update this story with information on the meeting as it is released.
