Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish School Board Superintendent Kent Reed will retire this summer after 37 years with the school board.

Reed has served as superintendent for four years. He announced at Monday’s school board meeting that he will leave the position when his contract expires June 30.

Reed hopes to spend more time with his family, traveling and playing golf.

The school board will begin searching for a new superintendent next month and hopes to find a replacement before Reed leaves.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.