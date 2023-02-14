50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish School Board Superintendent Kent Reed will retire this summer after 37 years with the school board.

Reed has served as superintendent for four years. He announced at Monday’s school board meeting that he will leave the position when his contract expires June 30.

Reed hopes to spend more time with his family, traveling and playing golf.

The school board will begin searching for a new superintendent next month and hopes to find a replacement before Reed leaves.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
Allen Parish Superintendent Kent Reed announces retirement
The 2023 season of Banners at McNeese State University kicks off with 16 events spread out over...
McNeese State University announces 2023 season of Banners events
Kaivon Washington
Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case
Lake Charles Mardi Gras Group gives insight on planning
LAKE CHARLES MARDI GRAS PARADE