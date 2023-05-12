50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Denham Springs officer injured in shooting in shopping center, suspect dies at hospital

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular shopping center in Denham Springs.
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular shopping center in Denham Springs.

It took place sometime after 4 p.m. outside of the Big Lots and Petco on South Range Avenue.

According to sources, a Denham Springs Police Officer was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

The Denham Springs Police Department has identified the suspect as Justin Roberts, 30. Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed that Roberts died from his injuries at the hospital.

“As I said earlier, lots of questions still to answer in this case. Weather is obviously a factor. We are continuing to process the scene with our partners,” said Ard.

Justin Roberts.
Justin Roberts.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
Denham Springs shooting
Denham Springs shooting(WAFB)

Police said there was a disturbance between a male and female and the suspect started shooting when officers responded.

Officials state that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the shooting and was later shot by Livingston Parish deputies at a different scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Denham Springs Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State Police.

WAFB has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell jury deliberations to resume tomorrow
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Market Basket on Thursday celebrated a new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. The...
Market Basket forms new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank
Market Basket on Thursday celebrated a new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. The...
Second Harvest
FULL AUDIO: May 11 testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
Vallow is on trial for alleged murder, conspiracy and grand theft.
Idaho jury begins deliberations in murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
Idaho jury deliberates in murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell
Idaho jury deliberates in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell