Several Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office departments relocate to new annex building

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) departments will be officially relocating to the new CPSO annex building.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, “In December 2020, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office purchased the American Press building to use as the new CPSO Annex Building. We have completed modifications and minor renovations to the facility and are now operating out of the building.”

The following departments are now located in the CPSO Annex on 4900 Highway 90 in Lake Charles:

Detectives Division

Warrants Division, including the Sex Offenders detectives

Human Resources

Accounting

Insurance

Risk Management

Legal

Professional Standards

The CPSO Administration division will remain located at 5400 E. Broad Street and the Tax Office is still located downtown on Lakeshore Drive.

