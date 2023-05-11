Baseball and softball tournaments bring tourism boom to the lake area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana plays host to close to 100 different sporting events annually. Its 61 baseball fields and 59 softball fields make the Lake Area an ideal place to hold a tournament.

The 2023 Southland Softball Tournament and the LHSSA Baseball Tournament are in full swing in the Lake Area. 40 baseball teams and 7 softball teams bring more than good games when they come to town.

“So there’s forty teams here, so we’re talking about hotels, we’re talking about restaurants, we’re talking about tourism, we’re talking about people having to buy gasoline,” said Sulphur High Baseball Coach Sam Moore. “The restaurants are staying full, and so it’s a great boost to our economy.”

The convenience of the lake area is one reason tournaments choose to host here.

“From a travel point of view, I think you know from all of our schools it’s very easy just to get in and come to the tournament, see their kids play or friends play,” said Southland Conference Assoc. Commissioner James Hill. ”And then of course McNeese, they have very good facilities.”

Thanks to McNeese’s turf field, the rain has caused minimal delays to the Southland Softball Tournament.

“The number one thing that has helped a lot has been turf; being able to have turf and being able to have that drainage, that happens really fast,” said Hill. “It’s the only reason we were able to play three games yesterday.”

The rain has thrown a curve ball to several teams in the LHSAA Baseball Tournament.

“A lot of people are here for four or five days. With the rain, it could be a 7,8,9 day tournament.” said Moore.

Easy access to the area and excellent sports amenities outweigh the rain delays.

“It’s a big boost for our area,” said Moore.

“So all just easy, easy ways to get into the area, and bring business here to Lake Charles,” said Hill.

The games continue in the Lake Area with the 2023 Southland Baseball Championship May 23, through May 27.

