Lake Charles man sentenced to 17 years for child porn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to prison today after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Terrance Landry, 34, of Lake Charles, was sentenced to 17 years and six months followed by 10 years of supervised release, by Judge James D. Cain Jr.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began investigating Landry in May 2020. Investigators searched his electronic devices and found over 5,000 images and more than 400 videos containing child pornography, some depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults, according to prosecutors.

Landry pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in April 2022.

