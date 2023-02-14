50/50 Thursdays
LIVE AT 1 p.m.: Update in January 2000 cold case

On Feb. 14, 2023, authorities announced arrests in the Jan. 1, 2020, shooting of Allen Babineaux.
By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles officials are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. today to announce an update in a cold case homicide from January 2000.

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell and Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight are expected to speak.

KPLC will livestream the news conference.

