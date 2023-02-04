50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report.

Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3.

We have reached out to LCPD for more information but few details have been provided at this time.

According to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, LCPD will be issuing a full release some time next week.

The investigation is ongoing.

7News has reached out to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for a mugshot but it has not yet been provided.

