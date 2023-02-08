50/50 Thursdays
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project.

The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.

Other improvements also include:

  • An access road to the Port of Lake Charles
  • Relocation of an existing railroad
  • Improvements along West Sallier St.

