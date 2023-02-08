DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project.
The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
Other improvements also include:
- An access road to the Port of Lake Charles
- Relocation of an existing railroad
- Improvements along West Sallier St.
