50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

Latest News

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
A niece of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has a message for the world.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece speaks out against Iranian regime
A commentary team reflects on a week of World Cup action in Qatar.
World Cup: Week 1 reflections
FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension