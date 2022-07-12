Jennings police searching for suspect in Sunday night stabbing

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing at a home on W. Nezpique Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Derrick James Lawrence, 35, is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He is 5-foot-10 and weights 170 pounds, according to Jennings police.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s location is asked to call the Jennings tips line at 337-275-9002.

