Little leaguer goes viral for rolling to home base

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 3-year-old Jasper Myers had an unusual way of rounding the bases at his t-ball game last week and it was all caught on camera, went viral, and made its way to the Today Show.

A game that would take the Moss Bluff Reds to the championship. Every run matters. Jaspers Myers rounds third, has his eye on home and then “roll!”

A video of the play shows Jasper doing summersaults from their base to home. The whole time his mom, Rebeka Myers yells “no” and tells him to run.

“As you can tell from my reaction was for him to stop, but there was no stopping him and I almost wanted to crawl into a hole at that point,” Myers said.

Myers said she felt a great deal of relief when Jasper crossed home plate, still managing to score.

Jasper’s run or roll helped the Moss Bluff Reds into the championship and they finished second in their league.

His mother said she always knew Jasper was special but summersaults into home base was not what she though his claim to fame would be.

“Jasper has just been, and I hate to says this or brag about my child, but he’s just been incredibly smart at a young age. I mean, he knew all his planets by the time he was age 2. It took him a week to learn the states and their capitols. He’s learning to speak Spanish already, so I always thought it would be more educational..”

Jasper did in fact list all the planets in order and gave the names of all 50 states to our 7News crew.

Instead, the 3-year-old’s popularity was a bit more acrobatic.

“He’s a very strong-willed child,” Myers said. “But I know that’s going to take him really far one day.”

She explained her son loves to bring joy to other people.

“I fell like some of his purpose that God has given him is to make people smile and if that’s what we do through this video is people continue to laugh, we just also want to share Christ’s love with that. We want to give all the glory back to him because he’s the one that made Jasper just the way that he is and we wouldn’t change anything about him,” Myers said.

Jasper’s mom said he may need to work on going from third base to home, but she’s already anticipating Jasper playing again next season.

A future in the majors? We’ll see. Whatever he grows up to be, he’s going to get there in style.

