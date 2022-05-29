50/50 Thursdays
Oberlin raises mental health awareness one step at a time

By Andrea Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Taking it one step at a time, the Town of Oberlin hosted a color walk Saturday morning to raise awareness about mental health.

“We go through everyday life like it’s easy and it’s really not. A lot of people go through something that is taking a toll on them mentally. So, it’s nice to get here and take a break,” event organizer Irene Ledet said.

Ledet works for the Town of Oberlin as the utility clerk. She organized the town’s color walk for residents to take part in. The Mental Wellness Color Walk was an effort to shed light on what some say is often a stigmatized topic, whether that be mental illnesses or just taking care of your overall mental health.

“We go to the doctor to get our routine check-ups, we should also go to the doctor to get routine check-ups mentally,” Ledet said.

At the event, participants walked about a mile around the town and were blasted with all sorts of colors at the finish line.

“Events like this makes conversations,” volunteer Lorianna Mcmahon said.

Mcmahon said she suffers from anxiety herself and said mental health is a conversation for the whole community.

“Mental illness isn’t talked about a lot,” Mcmahom said. “Like we all know, it needs to be brought up more, you know the stigma behind it needs to go away. So, this walk brings awareness to it. It just incorporates more than the ones who suffer, but the people around them who love them -- to show they have a whole community behind them.”

City officials said they hope to do more community events like this one in the future.

