St. Patrick Hospital to add hybrid operating room with $2 million donation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana announced plans Thursday for a $5 million hybrid operating room at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

The hybrid space will merge the latest in surgical and cardiovascular advancements into one room and allow teams of interventional cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons to work together on complex and emergency procedures, said Shelli Murphy of CHRISTUS Ochsner Health.

The project is funded in part by the CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana Foundation, whose donors who gifted nearly $2 million.

“This state-of-the-art space brings together technology, people, and place in a fantastic way. As a leader in innovative health care, the Hybrid Operating Room brings a new level of comprehensive care to our region,” said Jim Davidson, President and Chief Operating Officer of CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana.

The hybrid operating room will combine a traditional operating room with an image-guided interventional suite, a combination making it possible for a multi-disciplinary group of clinicians to prepare and meet the needs of each patient, Murphy said. The hybrid OR will make it easier and safer to care for patients in need of cardiovascular intervention or requiring advanced surgery.

“The hybrid operating room closes the gap between interventional cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons to treat patients in an environment that features next-generation imaging and operative capabilities for multiple interventions – without moving patients to various procedure rooms,” said Thomas Mulhearn, M.D., interventional cardiologist at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

In some cases, a minimally invasive procedure suddenly turns into an open case. When this happens, the care teams have all equipment and technology needed to handle an advanced surgical procedure without any transition, Murphy said. Patient benefits include faster recovery times and shorter hospital stays because what used to require multiple procedures can now be handled with one.

The Hybrid Operating Room is expected to be completed later this year, said Murphy. This investment will be a game changer for heart care and cardiovascular patients in Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.