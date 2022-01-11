Clinical Trials of SWLA participating in Alzheimer prevention trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Paving the way for modern medicine, Clinical Trials of SWLA is a part of something that could change many lives.

“This could be a game changer, not only for the patients, but for the family, as well,” Nuclear Pharmacist Sam Liprie said.

Alzheimer disease affects one out of every nine people by the age of 65, and one out of every three people by age 85. Until now, there has been no known treatment or preventative, according to Liprie.

“Tau and amyloid plaque,” Liprie said. “And over time, 10 to 20 years, a lot of this accumulates in the brain, and they start to destroying brain neutrons - which you lose motor functions, speech, memory, you know, get dementia.”

After an extensive interviewing process, Clinical Trials of SWLA is working underneath Eli Lilly and Company to test whether a drug can prevent and slow down the symptoms of Alzheimers.

“Over 266 patients in phase two and the results were phenomenal,” Liprie said. “Now we’re starting phase three where we’re doing 3,300 patients. And we’ll be following them for a while. And we have no reason to believe the data is not going to be just as good.”

A 30-minute infusion done once a month for nine months targets the cause of the disease, reducing levels of both proteins that are known to progress symptoms.

“It targets just the brain amyloid plaque, and it binds to it and removes it from the body,” Liprie said. “What they found out as a bonus, it also decreases the levels of a protein called tau in the brain.”

