50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital gives update on Cigna coverage

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital says it is continuing in-network coverage during Cigna...
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital says it is continuing in-network coverage during Cigna negotiations.(West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced it is in contract negotiations with Cigna to reinstate coverage for patients.

Statement from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital:

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (WCCH) is in contract negotiations with Cigna to reinstate coverage for patients. The health insurance provider plans to end its in-network coverage of WCCH patients on December 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, Cigna sent letters to members who received care from WCCH within the last 18 months, notifying them that any services performed at WCCH would be considered out-of-network effective January 1, 2022.

“Negotiations between Cigna or any insurance company and a provider are fairly standard and happens once an agreement ends,” says Jobie James, chief financial officer for West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. Cigna and WCCH continue negotiations with the objective to have a new agreement signed in early 2022.

WCCH expects the negotiations to be finalized after the January 1 deadline and is prepared to honor in-network coverage costs for all Cigna customers for any service performed during the negotiation period.

For more information or questions, please contact West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital at 337-528-7848.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon as he discusses his retirement in 2019.
Former Lake Charles Police Chief Don Dixon dies

Latest News

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 28, 2021
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 27, 2021
The Omicron variant is already the dominant variant in the U.S. and local health leaders say is...
COVID-19 hospitalizations double in one week amid Omicron surge