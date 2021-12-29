West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital gives update on Cigna coverage

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital has announced it is in contract negotiations with Cigna to reinstate coverage for patients.

Statement from West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital:

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (WCCH) is in contract negotiations with Cigna to reinstate coverage for patients. The health insurance provider plans to end its in-network coverage of WCCH patients on December 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, Cigna sent letters to members who received care from WCCH within the last 18 months, notifying them that any services performed at WCCH would be considered out-of-network effective January 1, 2022.

“Negotiations between Cigna or any insurance company and a provider are fairly standard and happens once an agreement ends,” says Jobie James, chief financial officer for West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital. Cigna and WCCH continue negotiations with the objective to have a new agreement signed in early 2022.

WCCH expects the negotiations to be finalized after the January 1 deadline and is prepared to honor in-network coverage costs for all Cigna customers for any service performed during the negotiation period.

For more information or questions, please contact West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital at 337-528-7848.

