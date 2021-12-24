Jennings Hospital upgrades cardiac cath lab

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An upgrade at the Jennings American Legion Hospital making for better patient care when it comes to cardiovascular health.

The cardiac catheterization laboratory welcomes an upgraded interventional system that delivers clearer imaging during cardiovascular procedures. The Canon Alphenix provides higher resolution imaging that allows for more precision during procedures.

“What we do in the lab here in Jennings, we place stents in patient’s hearts, we place stents in patient’s arteries of the legs, and we put stents in their veins as well as we put pacemakers in,” cardiologist Dr. Riaz Rahman said. “So, we get a more detailed anatomical picture and more precise position and location of the stent.”

Stent placement helps treat narrowed or blocked arteries and veins.

In addition to precision, Dr. Rahman explains there are other benefits to the upgraded equipment as well.

“With the ability of the new system, we are able to deliver less and lower radiation to the patients, less risk of radiation injury to myself and staff, but not compromising imaging quality and procedural success,” Dr. Rahman said.

Dr. Rahman said that patients appreciate not having to travel to either lake Charles or Lafayette to receive this level of care, and getting it closer to home instead. He adds that it’s important to him that he’s able to delver high quality cardiac care and provide access to technology like this for his patients in a rural community like Jennings.

“That was always my goal. I always wanted to fix patient’s hearts, fix their legs. That was my primary goal,” Dr. Rahman said. “I just love what I do and I wouldn’t want to do anything else at all.”

