Equine Facilitated Services to help children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Human Services Response Institute (HSRI) and Shannon Cox Counseling Center (SCCC) divisions of Family & Youth have partnered with Red Oak Farm owner Michele Trahan to provide Equine Facilitated Services(EFS) to children in the Lake Area.

The purpose of EFS is to rebuild confidence and to increase capacity to establish trusting relationships that support healthy development.

They do this in a total of three phases that include an introduction to the animal kingdom, building a relationship and trust with the horse, and empowerment and awareness.

In phase one the goal is

“To offer an experiential learning experience that promotes understanding and awareness of animals in the farm and their role in nature. Phase 1 operates as the initial contact where the client is oriented to the location and animals. It serves as the foundation for future interaction.”

In phase two

“To establish a trusting relationship with a horse. Through education and interactions, the client will gain confidence in the relationship they have built. Phase 2 will have a hands-on approach and will take time and patience.”

And phase three

“To demonstrate the client’s self-determination and consciousness of their ability to build relationships. All the knowledge and experience the client has gained through this process will be put to use in this phase. Increased trust and confidence will allow the client to communicate and/or ride the horse as well as reaching an optimal comfort level with a horse.”

To join this program, children must be referred by SCCC, a division of Family & Youth.

