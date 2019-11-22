Elton community speaks out about halfway house near Elton High School

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Community members are speaking out after learning about what they call a halfway house in a residential area.
The news spread on social media that a property one block away from Elton High School may be used to minister and house men with past struggles.
“I saw it on Facebook," Elton council woman Avella Ackless said. "Some of the citizens were going on and on about this halfway house, they called it.”
The property formerly known as the Keagan Center is being purchased and will be called Raise to Life Ministries according to the prospective owner.
“My granddaughter is 12-years-old," grandparent Mary Duclion said. "She comes to town and she spends evenings with the kids, they walk, they go to the store, they can’t do that anymore.”
While people are concerned the building will be a halfway house, the soon-to-be owner Ash Cassidy describes it as a discipleship program that will help men with struggles. Councilwoman Avella Ackless said the city needs to look into it further.
“The problem is we didn’t know, we as in the town council and the mayor didn’t know anything about it," she said.
Parents said their main worry is their children’s safety.
“You know probably 90 percent of these people are going to do well but what about the 10 percent that’s not," parent Chad Simon said. "You know what about the 10 percent that relapses. What if one person wigs out at this facility and does anything to anyone in this area. You going to lock down the school every time somebody has a bad episode?”
On Dec. 9 the city council will discuss the property and all are invited to voice their concerns and questions. While the plans for the property are moving forward the purchase is not yet finalized.
