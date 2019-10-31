Audit finds Allen Correctional Center failed to maintain automotive fuel inventory

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - An audit of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections shows “inadequate controls over inventory” at several correctional centers across Lousiana that have not been resolved.
The report states “The Department does not have adequate controls in place to ensure that complete and accurate inventory records are maintained” for the pharmacy inventory at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel and the automotive fuel inventory at David Wade Correctional Center in Homer, Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottenport, and Allen Correctional Center in Kinder.
“I think the immediate reaction was that we realized that we had some concerns with what was a manual process and a process that is subject to human error,"
Undersecretary for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections Thomas Bickham says it’s something they are working to correct.
“Probably our biggest use of vehicles is inmate transport," Bickham said. "We are either taking them to job sites, taking them to medical appointments, taking them to court appointments. Those are our three biggest uses of these vehicles. They are transport vehicles for our offenders.”
In a letter to the Legislative Auditor’s office, the Department states “tank automation and a fuel card system is being implemented at sites this year”. They state the system will eliminate the manual fuel logs, creating an easier way to monitor the system for the correctional centers statewide.
Bickham says they hope to have these systems in place by the end of the fiscal year, but it depends on their contractor.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.